John Lewis has submitted plans for the £80m development of 215 rental flats on the site of its unused Reading distribution centre, reports the Guardian. It said a tenth of of the flats would be affordable.

The retailer appointed Martin Gafsen to oversee its venture into housebuilding last year, as it plans to plough more resources into its property business.

Organised criminal gangs are behind a recent rise in shoplifting and violence against shop workers, the Co-op told House of Lords justice and home affairs committee. The rise was not driven by people stealing to survive, said public affairs director Paul Gerrard (Guardian). The Telegraph leads with the line that those perpetrating the thefts have been known to use wheelie bins to remove vast swathes of stock from entire aisles.

Investors have urged governments to help find ways to reduce the use of antibiotics in the food supply chain. The Financial Times reports that groups managing $13tn worth of assets made the plea ahead of the UN General Assembly’s meeting on antimicrobial resistance.