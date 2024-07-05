The pound held firm this morning as Labour won a large majority in the general election and Sir Keir Starmer pledged that “change begins now” (The Times £). The pound was stable on Friday morning as investors digested a decisive Labour victory in the general election and unions said it was time to “repair and rebuild Britain” (The Guardian). Pound edges up as Labour wins landslide election victory and investors wait for what comes next (The Daily Mail).

Shares in leading UK companies have climbed after Labour’s landslide victory. The rise reflects expectations among investors of a period of stability after years of market volatility. (Sky News)

Goldman Sachs has raised its 2025 and 2026 economic growth forecasts for the UK following Labour’s resounding election victory (The Guardian).

Publicans have called on the Co-op to pull a “disgraceful” TV advert that urges the supermarket’s customers to watch the Euro 2024 football tournament at home rather than going to the pub. (The Guardian)

John Lewis is throwing down the fashion gauntlet in a fight to win shoppers from Marks & Spencer. The department store and Waitrose owner has had a troubled few years but finally returned to profit in the spring. Now, it is reviving its fashion ranges to woo Middle England. (The Daily Mail).

Aldi has been crowned the cheapest supermarket for a trolley-load of 65 products despite rivals promising to price match, new findings from Which? reveal. (The Daily Mail)

Pub group Marston’s has appointed Kenneth Lever as an independent non-executive chair, with effect from 8 July. (The Daily Mail)

Drivers are being warned fuel prices are on the rise again amid rising oil costs and suggestions motorists are still getting a raw deal. (Sky News)

Australian fans of a late morning McDonald’s breakfast are having to wake up earlier. The fast food giant has temporarily shortened the hours of its breakfast service in the country by 90 minutes due to an egg shortage caused by a bird flu outbreak. (The BBC)