Asda is now the UK’s most expensive supermarket fuel seller, according to an analysis by the RAC motoring organisation, after the retailer’s private owners ditched its long-held pledge to be the cheapest on the market. (The Guardian)

The billionaire Issa brothers have turned to artificial intelligence to improve boardroom decision-making at Asda, as they aim to reverse a slump in sales at the struggling supermarket. (The Telegraph £)

Tesco has rolled out a digital “marketplace” to sell products ranging from office furniture to giant chess sets, as the supermarket giant seeks to challenge Amazon online. (The Telegraph £)

Ocado and St James’s Place are set to exit the FTSE 100 after a slump in their share prices. For Ocado this will mark the end of a six-year stint on the blue-chip index. (The Daily Mail)

A slimmer look will suit Unilever, write The Times’ Tempus column. “The decision to scoop out its ice cream business seems a sensible one… If the demerger is successful in reducing the group’s complexity and in sharpening its focus on growth, shareholders may be eyeing its food business next. A more concentrated personal and homecare group has a nice ring to it.” (The Times £)

Marks & Spencer’s boss hailed a new ‘absolutely knockout range’ designed by Sienna Miller as shares in the company hit their highest for more than six years. (The Daily Mail)

THG founder Matt Moulding has raised his stake in the activist investor besieging his online beauty and nutrition firm. (The Daily Mail)

The battle between the Conservatives and Labour to show they are tough on migration risks damaging sectors that are vital to the economy, industry figures have warned. (The Guardian)