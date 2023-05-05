Rishi Sunak is to hold talks with supermarket bosses, trade bodies and farmers this month to address concerns over surging food prices and wider industry issues. (The Times £)

The world’s biggest brewer shrugged off the furore over its Bud Light marketing “campaign” in the United States as it reported forecast-beating first-quarter trading. (The Times £)

High street retailers are reporting a “coronation effect” sales boost as shoppers make a last-minute dash to the shops to stock up on party fare including bunting, champagne and cakes for this weekend’s celebrations (The Guardian). Public ’to spend £1.75bn on coronation’ (Sky News).

A fresh £20m cash return is to be served up to Domino’s Pizza Group shareholders after it delivered record first-quarter sales and orders. (The Times £)

The catering group behind Upper Crust and Caffè Ritazza has secured a boost to its North American ambitions by acquiring a company with a presence in airports nationwide. (The Times £)

Sausage company Heck is reducing its range of meat-free products, citing lack of consumer appetite. The Yorkshire-based firm is shelving production of most of its vegan range of sausages and burgers. (The BBC)

Healthy return proves worth of Haleon spin-out, writes The FT. “There is always the risk that further external factors could sour the financial benefit from the demerger. But given further time, the spin-off should prove the right form of surgery.” (The Financial Times £)