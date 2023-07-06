Asda has been summoned to appear before MPs again after “discrepancies” emerged over its fuel pricing strategy and “unclear” fire-and-rehire policy (The Times £).

The Commons business & trade committee has written to Mohsin Issa about ‘apparent discrepancies’ between the supermarket’s chief commercial officer Kris Comerford’s evidence on prices last week and a Competition & Markets Authority study published on Monday (Daily Mail).

Boiling an egg is supposed to be cookery 101 but, while some Britons are rolling their own pasta and blowtorching the perfect creme brulee, research from the Waitrose Cooking Report shows one in four would struggle to serve soft-boiled eggs and soldiers (The Guardian).

Beverage giant Diageo allegedly dismissed the line of vodka it promoted alongside rapper Sean Combs as an “urban African American brand tied to one personality” and had little interest in promoting the liquor to a broader market, according to legal filings (Financial Times £).