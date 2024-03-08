The departing boss of Marks & Spencer has been tipped to run John Lewis. Katie Bickerstaffe, who was the first woman to lead M&S when she was made co-chief executive two years ago, is leaving the company in July. (The Daily Mail)

The abrupt exit of Marks & Spencer’s first female boss will leave the high street retailer with no women executive directors on its board. (The Times £)

Marks & Spencer co-chief executive Katie Bickerstaffe is stepping down after less than two years in the role, leaving Stuart Machin as the sole boss of the UK retailer (The Financial Times £).

A month-long delay to a promised pay rise at Tesco has been condemned by some staff because it leaves them on less than the minimum wage, while saving the supermarket more than £17m. (The Guardian)

Hundreds of millions of farmed salmon have perished in mass die-offs over the past decade, say researchers. The scientists say that large-scale mortalities are now happening more frequently and at a larger scale than ever before. (The BBC)