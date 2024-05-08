Sandpiper CI has sold most of its supermarket franchises to the company that owns and runs Morrisons in the UK and Gibraltar. Morrisons will take over the Morrisons Daily, Iceland and Checkers Xpress stores in Guernsey and Jersey, and Le Cocq’s in Alderney. (BBC)

Pubs will be able to extend their opening hours to 1am if England or Scotland make it to the Euro 2024 semi-finals this summer. Venues will be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours on match days if either or both teams reach the last four or the final, the government said. (Sky News)

CVC has agreed to sell the troubled Kenyan tea estates it purchased from Unilever less than three years ago to Browns Group, making the Sri Lankan conglomerate the world’s largest tea exporter. (Financial Times £)

‘People don’t pay enough for restaurant food’: Top chef justifies £320 tasting menu – as he teams up with Uber Eats for ‘cheap’ delivery option. (Sky News)

Starbucks needs faster service, not more complicated drinks. The Seattle-based coffee giant this month delivered a train wreck set of quarterly results [as] company took the axe to its full-year guidance for the second time this year… But adding food and drink options is counterintuitive if the goal is to reduce wait times. Starbucks’s menu is already staggering. (Financial Times £)