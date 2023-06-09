The consumer group Which? has reported Tesco to the UK’s competition watchdog over the supermarket’s failure to provide detailed pricing information on its loyalty card offers (The Guardian). Which? said it had gone to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to complain about a lack of clear pricing on the “vast majority” of the retailer’s food and drink promotions amid the cost of living crisis (Sky News).

The Issa brothers’ debt-laden petrol empire has been given the green light to delay repayment of $3.4bn worth of fixed-interest loans due by 2026 as it attempts to reduce net debt, which stood at nearly $10 billion at its year end in March. (The Times £)

The GMB has reluctantly withdrawn its attempt to win formal union recognition at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, accusing the firm of drafting in more than 1,000 extra workers to skew the decision (The Guardian). A union has accused Amazon of “dirty tricks” by hiring extra workers to stop its bid for official recognition at a warehouse hit by strikes (Sky News). The GMB union has withdrawn its bid for recognition at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, accusing the shopping giant of “dirty tricks” (The BBC).

Marks & Spencer’s Percy Pig is wallowing in glory after the British confectioner Swizzels agreed to redesign a sweet that the retailer alleged had been masquerading as its popular pink treat (The Guardian). Marks & Spencer has agreed to end a dispute with the confectionery company Swizzels after accusing it of copying its Percy Pig sweets (The Telegraph).

Retail sales have slumped for the first time in more than two years, in a sign that higher interest rates are starting to take their toll on the real economy. (The Telegraph)

Loo roll, butter and ketchup are more expensive in the UK compared to some of our biggest European neighbours, research for the BBC suggests. But the UK is the cheapest for nappies and frozen pizza, consumer analysts Circana found. (The BBC)

Losses on meat alternatives leave investors with sour aftertaste. An index tracking 46 plant-based food companies has halved in value since peaking in early 2021, hit by lacklustre sales and rising interest rates. (The Financial Times £)

A trio of prominent French businessmen including telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel are working on a plan to rescue heavily indebted French food retailer Casino after talks between the group and smaller rival Teract collapsed. (The Financial Times £)

The US Supreme Court has sided with whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s in its lawsuit against a company that sells a lookalike toy for dogs. In a unanimous decision on Thursday, the top US court found that the toy is a trademark violation. (The BBC)