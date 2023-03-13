Birds Eye has expanded its Chunky Fish Finger range with the launch of a Chip Shop Curry variant.

The NPD has been created by adding a curry-flavoured panko breadcrumb to its Chunky Fish Finger.

The brand claimed it was the UK’s first flavoured fish finger. It does not contain any artificial flavours or colours and is a source of vitamin D.

Birds Eye said it had launched the new variant off the back of “great success from the existing SKUs which have helped grow the fish finger category over the past two years”.

“With curry sauce being England’s second most popular (and Wales’ first) chip shop topping on fish and chips, it made sense to combine our iconic fish fingers with one of the nation’s most loved condiments,” said Mike Sowerby, marketing manager for fish at Birds Eye.

“Our Chip Shop Curry Fish Fingers are set to be a real family favourite, having already received excellent sensory feedback,” he added.

The Chunky Fish Finger was launched in 2019 and has, according to the brand, “added incremental sales to the category”.

Chip Shop Curry Sauce Chunky Fish Fingers (rsp: £3.75/360g) are available in Farmfoods from 13 March, followed by Asda at the end of May and Iceland later in 2023.