The Scottish government has embarked on a public consultation that could ban bottom-trawl fishing across 20 offshore marine protected areas.

For 15 of these, the government is considering two options – banning bottom trawling across the whole site or protecting only ‘features’, such as reefs – where they are present.

For the remaining five, only site-wide bans are being proposed.

“These ocean havens are home to some of Scotland’s most incredible marine wildlife, and this is our chance to restore, replenish and regenerate Scotland’s seas,” said Hugo Tagholm, executive director of Oceana UK. “The Scottish government’s consultation on this vital issue is welcome and much needed.”

The value of protecting the entirety of each marine protected area, rather than a piecemeal ‘features-based’ approach, should not be underestimated, said the charity.

Scottish offshore MPAs experienced almost 6,000 hours of suspected bottom trawling last year, according to Oceana analysis.

Bottom trawling and dredging forms of fishing can be damaging to the ocean floor and environment, but are permitted in almost all UK MPAs – places designated to protect rare, threatened or important marine habitats or species.

Research in Lyme Bar has shown that where reef features alone were protected from bottom trawling, the abundance of marine life increased by 15%. But in areas where the entire seabed was protected across the whole site, that figure was 95%.

“The truth is, bottom trawling is brutal,” said Tagholm. “So-called protected areas are decimated, as the living seabed is destroyed and along with it vital refuges for wildlife and the foundations of ocean health. From ancient corals to rare sharks – almost nothing escapes the weighted nets.

“Scottish seas are already under pressure from the climate crisis, pollution and overfishing – they urgently need areas that provide a chance to regroup and build resilience. Bottom trawling has no place anywhere in MPAs.”