Fish Said Fred has expanded its Oven-Ready Range with Thai Green Cod Curry and Tuna Katsu Curry.

The range (rsp: £5) was launched last April to offer shoppers a convenient, accessible and delicious way to integrate more fish into their diets, the brand said.

The new flavours have been launched to cater to evolving consumer preferences by tapping into the rising trend for global flavours.

The Thai Green Cod Curry contains chunky cod pieces in a Thai green curry sauce, while the Tuna Katsu Curry contains crispy katsu tuna bites in a fragrant sauce.

“These latest introductions to the range further our commitment to promoting appreciation for delicious, nutritious and responsibly sourced fish, all while upholding our dedication to accessibility for families across the UK,” said Lisa Cowell, head of marketing at New England Seafood, parent company of Fish Said Fred.

“With these exciting new flavours, we’re not only satisfying the evolving palates of consumers but also inspiring them to explore the diverse culinary landscape of seafood options available.”

The additions join Fish Said Fred’s Cheesy Smoked Haddock SKU already on shelf.

The range is 100% MSC and ASC certified.

The launch will be supported by national radio, paid social and shopper marketing campaigns for the brand to raise awareness of the range and drive footfall in store.

The new SKUs will be available in Tesco and Sainsbury’s from April.