Irish trout producer Goatsbridge has expanded its range in the UK with the launch of a hot smoked trout fillets line.

The County Kilkenny-based premium fish supplier’s NPD went on sale in Sainsbury’s nationwide on 31 July (rsp: £4.50/ 2 x 85g fillets, on offer at £3.50 between 14 August and 3 September).

Each 100g rainbow trout serving contained over 20g of protein, comparable to consuming four medium-sized eggs – making it “an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers”, the fish farm said.

The NPD launch was described by the producer as a “pivotal moment” for the brand and its mission to pitch trout as a “great tasting alternative to salmon”.

It also marked a significant increase in volume among UK supermarkets as it sought to bring the taste and health benefits of Irish trout to a British audience, Goatsbridge added.

The business already sells farmed trout pâté and caviar lines in Sainsbury’s.

It launched a cold smoked trout line and its caviar in Ocado last November, while it is also listed in Central Co-op stores, which stocks Goatsbridge’s trout pâté and tinned smoked trout lines in spring water and extra virgin olive oil.

Ready to eat hot or cold, the new hot smoked trout line marked the introduction of “a new flavour to the UK market, one that stands out for its milder taste compared to salmon”, the producer said.

The business also upheld “the highest welfare standards and ensures full traceability from farm to fork”, it added. “As a family-owned, female-led business, Goatsbridge champions sustainable and innovative farming practices, making sure that each fillet not only tastes good but also does good”.

“The growing demand for Goatsbridge trout highlights its exceptional taste and health benefits,” said owner Mag Kirwan.

“Our collaboration with Sainsbury’s marks a significant milestone, making our products more accessible across the UK and reinforcing our commitment to offering premium, sustainable, and health-conscious choices.”

The launch was “testament to the strength of our long-standing partnership with Goatsbridge Trout, which began over five years ago through our Future Brand programme”, said Sainsbury’s seafood buyer James Parton.

“It reflects our shared commitment to offering our shoppers delicious, naturally healthy, and convenient products that support them in their busy lives.”