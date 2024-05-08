John West has promoted Kate Willoughby to the position of commercial director.

The position had previously been held by Mark Doherty, who was promoted to managing director of the tinned seafood brand in March.

Willoughby has worked in the grocery sector for over 20 years, with experience in both marketing and sales, managing key retail customers.

She has worked at John West for the last decade, holding a variety of marketing and brand controller positions and delivering key innovation projects.

She then moved into the role of commercial controller, managing key accounts with her team.

Prior to joining John West, she worked with fmcg companies including Weetabix and Typhoo.

Willoughby described her new role as “one of the most exciting in the industry right now, as we’ve got major innovation projects hitting the market later this year”.

She added she was “looking forward to working with our retailers to fully leverage our partnership with ParalympicsGB, supporting them on their road to Paris as their official protein partner”.

“Kate’s promotion to commercial director is a testament to her dedication and commitment to our business,” said Doherty. “It is also a reflection of the good talent management work done by John West and our parent company Thai Union, to realise the full potential of our people.”

“Kate’s commercial leadership will be vital in introducing the biggest packaging innovation our category has seen in the last 15 years,” he added.