The Ocean Fish Group has strengthened its board by appointing Billy Dickson to the position of operations director.

Dickson, formerly operations director at supplier Falfish, has 25 years of experience in the domestic and international seafood sectors.

Dickson’s expertise and technical knowledge of the UK and European retail and wholesale sectors would play a role in driving Ocean Fish forward to achieve its growth ambitions, the Cornwall-based processor said.

“The leadership team are integral to ensuring our opportunity is maximised and that the exciting potential is capitalised on,” said Leigh Genge, CEO of the Ocean Fish Group. “As such, we are continually looking to attract industry professionals that share our vision.”

The appointment follows two years of board strengthening appointments by Genge, including the hiring of Paul Trebilcock as managing director of the group’s catch sector subsidiary W Stevenson & Sons, and Victoria Townsend’s appointment to head up the retail division as retail director.

Trebilcock was CEO of the Cornish Fish Producers Organisation for 20 years and is responsible for the efficient management of Ocean Fish Group’s multimillion-pound quota holdings and days at sea allocation.

Townsend has worked with Ocean Fish for five years. Her aim is to see more UK-caught seafood on British plates while growing the Ocean Fish Group’s share of the chilled and frozen retail prepack market.

“We will continue to grow our board with future people investments later this year, specifically focusing on procurement and global sourcing expertise,” said Genge. “This will ensure we have a continual access to high-quality raw material to allow us to offer best value to our valued customers in a challenging cost environment.”

Last month, the group announced it had secured eight-figure funding from HSBC UK to accelerate its growth. Ocean Fish said the funding would allow for “substantial” investment across the business, from modernising the group’s fishing fleet to driving further growth into retail and wholesale markets in the UK and Europe.