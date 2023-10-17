Princes has launched a ‘Fish for Greatness’ brand platform as part its new £2m omnichannel campaign.

The campaign is designed to showcase the taste, nutritional benefits and responsible sourcing credentials of its tuna products.

It will include multiple outdoor executions across London, Manchester and Liverpool, alongside social assets and a 30-second TV spot directed by Biscuit Filmworks’ Jeff Low, and featuring poet and comedian Tim Key.

Visual assets bring a contemporary and humorous tone to the heritage brand, proclaiming Princes tuna to be “as natural as the sea” or “from the deepest oceans” but also “sometimes eaten out of a tin” or popped “on top of a spud”.

“We always ‘Fish for Greatness’, and this campaign not only helps us in our mission to tell our customers how natural our tuna is through our playful approach to storytelling, but also reminds people of our commitment to provide tasty and responsibly sourced fish that households across the UK know and love,” said Jeremy Gibson, marketing director at Princes Group.

The campaign also highlighted Princes’ commitment to source and sell 100% Marine Stewardship Council certified tuna by the end of 2025.

This commitment followed the achievement in 2021 to responsibly source all branded tuna from either a Fishery Improvement Project or MSC-certified source. Princes also announced in 2021 it had reached its goal of reducing Indian Ocean yellowfin tuna sourcing by 50% on 2017 levels, a year ahead of its 2022 deadline.