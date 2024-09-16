Young’s Chip Shop has launched a Jumbo Cod Special to appeal to consumers wanting a takeaway experience.

Jumbo Cod Special Fillets (rsp: £6.75/2x240g fillets) are coated in the brand’s signature “crispy, bubbly batter” and replicate the large portions familiar in fish and chip shops.

The large Atlantic cod fillets are twice the size of Young’s Chip Shop Large Cod Fillets, and have been launched in response to the growing number of consumers looking for tasty, affordable alternatives to the local takeaway, it said.

“Young’s Chip Shop is loved by consumers for its succulent fillets and crispy bubbly batter, which is reflected in the strong growth we’ve seen for the brand over the past year,” said Matthew Wilson, marketing controller for Young’s Chip Shop.

According to Young’s, the Chip Shop brand is now worth £49.8m and has grown 17.3% in volume over the past year.

“Consumers told us they wanted a true jumbo-sized fish from their favourite Chip Shop brand so they could even better replicate the taste of the fish and chip takeaway at home, which is where the inspiration for our Jumbo Cod Special came from,” said Wilson.

“With the same taste and texture that shoppers love in a larger format, the new Jumbo Cod Special delivers on our promise to offer the ultimate taste of the chippy at home.”

The new SKU will be available in Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons by the end of September.

The NPD comes following the launch of a new visual identity for the Chip Shop brand, including a modernised pack design with new logo incorporating the classic ‘chippy fork’.

