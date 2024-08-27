Young’s has expanded its restaurant-inspired Gastro range with the launch of three products inspired by Indian cuisine.

Taste of India includes three new products: Masala – Garam Masala, Chilli & Coriander Breaded Fish Fillets, Kerala – Coconut, Garlic & Coriander Breaded Fish Fillets, and Amritsari Street Food – Ginger, Garlic & Red Chilli Tempura Battered Mini Fish Fillets.

The brand said the launches followed the success of its Taste of Asia range, which launched in March, attracting younger shoppers to the brand and generating over £2m of retail sales. Young’s said it had been the biggest launch in frozen fish so far this year.

The Masala range of breaded fish fillets (rsp: £4.75/ 270g) is a twist on a classic Indian fish dish and were best served with fresh salad and kachumber, it said.

The Kerala line (rsp: £4.75/ 270g) is influenced by the Kerala state on the Malabar coast, famed for its coconut-lined beaches and spice plantations. The brand recommended serving them with vegetable curry and steamed rice.

Amritsari Street Food mini fish fillets (rsp: £4.75/ 300g) are inspired by a traditional fish dish served on the streets of India and are ideal for lighter meals.

The brand hopes to tap into growing consumer interest in global cuisine and offer shoppers more exciting flavours and new ways to enjoy eating fish.

“Our Taste of Asia range is proving to be extremely popular with shoppers, creating new consumption occasions by inspiring new ways to enjoy fish outside of the traditional fish and chips combination,” said Kevin Sinfield, marketing controller for Young’s Gastro.

“Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite cuisines,” he added. “It seemed only right to expand the Gastro range to bring these authentic, delicious flavours to the category, and offer more options for consumers to enjoy the great taste and health benefits of seafood.

The products will initially launch in Iceland and Sainsbury’s in September, with more listings expected to follow.