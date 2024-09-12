Young’s has launched a new visual identity across its Chip Shop brand.

The pack design has been modernised with a new Chip Shop logo that incorporates the classic ‘chippy fork’.

It has also introduced the new Young’s master branding and tagline as the brand aims to attract even more shoppers to experience ”a proper taste of the chippy”.

The new design will be rolling out across all Young’s Chip Shop products from the end of September.

It has been designed to reinforce the brand’s distinct Chip Shop proposition with its range of 100% fish products coated in its “crispy, bubbly, batter recipe”.

“Young’s Chip Shop has been Britain’s favourite battered fish brand for over 40 years, and we are seeing tremendous growth with more shoppers buying more packs, more frequently,” said Matthew Wilson, marketing controller at Young’s Chip Shop.

“With a record year of growth behind us, we felt it was time to evolve the Chip Shop brand to communicate our distinct chip shop taste credentials in a more modern way that could appeal to our existing target consumers and a new, younger generation of shoppers as well.”

The new design makes the brand’s taste promise to deliver “A Proper Taste of the Chippy” much more prominent on pack alongside the logo and modernised illustrations.

It also communicates the products are “perfect for air frying” on pack for the first time, tapping into the growing use of air fryers within the home.