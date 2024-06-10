Morrisons has recalled two of its own-label wafer-thin cooked chicken products over fears they may contain small pieces of metal.

All use-by codes up to and including 16 June across both its 170g (15-slice) and 400g (36-slice) packs of Wafer Thin Cooked Chicken are affected.

The retailer has encouraged consumers not to eat the product and instead to return it to their nearest store for a refund. They do not need a receipt.

In a recall notice issued by the retailer, Morrisons stressed that no other products were affected.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety,” it said.

The Grocer has approached Morrisons for comment.

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency last week announced it was working with the public health agencies in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to investigate an increase in the number of shiga toxin-producing e.coli cases in the UK.

Based on the wide geographic spread of cases, the agency said it was most likely that the outbreak was linked to a nationally distributed food item or multiple food items.

The source of the outbreak has not yet been confirmed.

Morrisons’ chicken slices aren’t the only own-label sandwich fillers to be recalled over safety concerns in recent weeks. Tesco, for instance, recalled a batch of its own-label sandwich pickle last month over fears it may contain small pieces of glass.