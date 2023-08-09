Free-from snacking brand Angelic has partnered with London food rescue charity City Harvest to fight food poverty in schoolchildren.

The allergen-friendly cookie and biscuit maker will work with City Harvest to supply 30,000 14-allergen-free snacks to hungry schoolchildren over the summer holidays and beyond.

Angelic’s cookies, savoury crackers and new oat ‘squares’ will be accessible via City Harvest and its 375 charity partners across London, which include nurseries and community holiday clubs.

The move was designed to help vulnerable families who rely on term-time free school meals, breakfast clubs and childcare, the brand said.

It cited statistics from Food Foundation and Allergy UK, stating nearly 400,000 of the four million UK children living in hardship suffered from food allergies.

“We understand how hard it is for parents and carers to both nourish their children and protect them – especially amid the cost of living crisis,” said Angelic founder Kirsty Dingwall. “Work with fantastic organisations like City Harvest is vital to our mission at Angelic, as a brand and business to support safer snacking for children both in and out of school.”

City Harvest head of food Mary Parsons added: “As allergen-free products aren’t always accessible or affordable for communities facing food poverty, these products make a huge difference, especially to food banks and holiday projects feeding schoolchildren.

“Every child deserves the right to nutritious and safe food, and at City Harvest, we’re dedicated to delivering the right food, to the right people.”

Angelic launched its Safetylicious Oat Squares into Ocado’s ‘Top 14 Allergy Free’ online aisle in May.

The snacks are flapjack-style bars made with gluten-free oats and real fruit pieces.