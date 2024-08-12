August is expected to bring an exceptional crop of British raspberries, the trade body has said.

The cloudy, rainy weather this summer has meant a forecast of high volumes of raspberries this month following a period of reduced production, British Berry Growers has announced.

Raspberries are historically a forest plant that thrive in warm and shady environments, and benefit from consistent temperatures and partial cloud cover.

This was lacking in June and July, which saw cooler than average termperatures, and as a result raspberry production to date is down 4% on last year.

Despite challenges with low temperatures and light levels, plants did not suffer damage, meaning a return to settled weather will see volumes quickly increase during August.

The fruits are forecast to be particularly large and flavoursome as they ripen steadily and accumulate more sugars over time, enhancing their sweetness.

“Despite the less-than-ideal weather for those of us hoping for sunshine, the cloud cover and absence of extreme heat or cold has created the ideal conditions for larger and sweeter raspberries – with high production forecast throughout August,” said Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers.

“The quality crop on supermarket shelves is a testament to our growers’ resilience and innovation in the face of unpredictable weather patterns,” Marston added. “We’re excited for this excellent harvest to be enjoyed by consumers both in the UK and abroad.”

British berry growers are reporting that multiple visits will be required to clear fields promising a plentiful supply of raspberries until the end of the season in November.