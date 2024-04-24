Berry volumes are higher this early in the season than in previous years, growers have said.

Volumes of early glasshouse crops compared with previous years are higher thanks to more steady pricing of energy and other inputs.

“It is very early days, but growers actually are producing an increased volume of early glass house crops compared to the previous couple of years because of the energy costs shocks which were very apparent two to there years ago [have abated],” said Nick Marston, chairman of British Berry Growers.

He warned that growers were still “generally worried about costs and returns as we have been in the last two or three years, but it is all going OK”.

It comes as the Co-op has become the first supermarket to swap to 100% British strawberry supply this year, two weeks earlier than it made the move last year.

The retailer will exclusively offer British strawberries for the summer season and said it expected to sell 1.42 million punnets between St George’s Day and the first May bank holiday weekend.

“Marking the start of those warmer days to come, we’re looking forward to offering our members and customers the finest home-grown strawberries earlier than ever,” said Elizabeth Orme, fruit buyer at Co-op. “Our partnership with local growers ensures great quality and supports British produce, helping to contribute to the growth of the local farming community, which is something we’re passionate about.”

The transition is part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to backing British farmers and growers, and providing owners and customers with home-grown produce, it said.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Marston said the forecast for strawberries was lower than last year’s production, which was the first time he had “ever seen that because normally growers are optimistic”.

He explained there was an “edging back” of the strawberry area in the rest of the season, which would not create shortages at this stage, though growers did need to see more sustainable returns to boost confidence in the long-term.