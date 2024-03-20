Co-op and Waitrose have become the latest retailers to launch dedicated “Best of British” sections on their websites.

The supermarkets have followed similar moves made by Aldi, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Ocado in recent months.

Co-op has added the new British section on its same-day delivery website to “offer a convenient and easy way” for shoppers to find British-sourced products.

The convenience retailer’s new “Best of British” section aimed to champion the best British-produced foods available online, including 100% British beef, pork and chicken ranges, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk and cheese, it said.

“As a member-owned organisation, we know food provenance really matters to our member owners, and we continue our long-standing support for British farmers, growers and local suppliers, championing home-grown produce, protein and products,” said Adele Balmforth, propositions director at Co-op.

“UK farmers produce exceptional food to world-class standards,” said Defra secretary Steve Barclay. “It’s great to see British supermarkets like Co-op celebrating home-grown and reared produce by making it easier for customers to back our farmers and choose British food.”

Waitrose has also announced the addition of a similar page to its site, which includes some of the retailer’s products that are 100% British all year round, such as fresh eggs, meat and milk.

“We are really proud of our British farmers. We do a great deal to promote the care and effort they put into producing food to our customers online and in our shops,” said a Waitrose spokeswoman. “We back our farmers by paying them a fair price for the high standards of environmental and animal welfare standards they deliver for us and offer our customers their high-quality food at great value.”

Waitrose said if it was a success it would consider expanding the section.

The move follows a campaign launched by MP Dr Luke Evans and signed by 110 MPs calling for supermarkets to incorporate a ‘Buy British’ section online.