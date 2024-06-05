Del Monte UK has launched frozen British strawberries (rsp: £2.25) exclusively into Iceland stores in the UK.

The brand said the NPD would offer consumers a “delicious and convenient way” to enjoy locally sourced strawberries year-round.

The strawberries are grown on Norfolk farms and are hand-picked at the peak of ripeness. They are immediately frozen to lock in flavour and nutritional value.

The farm to freezer process all takes place within Norfolk, ensuring the highest quality and supporting local agriculture, it said.

“We are thrilled to introduce our frozen British strawberries to the market,” said Martin Tilney, senior commercial director for foods for Europe at Del Monte.

“Our strawberries are not just a product of local farming, they represent our dedication to quality,” he added. “By freezing them at the height of freshness, we offer consumers a superior product they can enjoy all year.”

The launch of the product marks a significant milestone in its commitment to providing high-quality, locally sourced food products, the brand said.

The frozen strawberries are available in Iceland and Food Warehouse stores across the country.

If you’ve got a fantastic new product or packaging innovation, we want to hear about it! The deadline for The Grocer New Product & Packaging Awards is 17 June, so get your entries in. Visit thegrocernewproductawards.co.uk to enter, buy tickets or to enquire about sponsorship opportunities.