Fruit & vegetable imports are expected to avoid Brexit red tape for an additional six months.

The government has proposed extending the temporary easement of controls under the Border Target Operating Model for fruit & vegetable imports from the EU until 1 July 2025.

Post-Brexit border controls on medium and high-risk goods from the EU were first introduced in April this year, with fruit & vegetables expected to abide by stricter requirements starting from October this year.

But the Conservative government agreed to extend the easement and postpone the checks for some categories of fresh produce entering the UK from the bloc until 31 January 2025, over fears of supply challenges.

Britain imports over half of its fruit & vegetables. In 2022 alone, 79.4% of vegetable imports came from the EU.

Labour has now extended that easement period for an additional six months.

Defra said in a statement that the decision to delay was “necessary to prevent the remaining controls taking effect by default, to allow the introduction of new controls in a phased way which works for traders while protecting biosecurity”.

The government department added this change would not prevent further amendments in future instruments.

BTOM requirements for traders already importing under the revised border strategy including flowers, plants and non-EU fruit & vegetables will remain.

The delay has been welcomed by the industry, which had been lobbying for an easement to fruit & veg controls for months due to the impact of increased costs for importers – not least higher food prices for shoppers.

Fresh Produce Consortium CEO Nigel Jenney said it was a “very positive step forward”. However, the organisation “remained deeply concerned the inherited border strategy is fundamentally unfit to meet the needs of a highly perishable, just-in-time sector”.

“Without urgent change this approach knowingly imposes huge financial burden on our sector and ultimately hard-pressed consumers,” he added.