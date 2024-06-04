Jones Food Company has announced the launch of three new products available in Asda and Ocado.

The vertical farming company said the launch represented a milestone in its mission to deliver fresh, high-quality, and sustainably grown produce to consumers nationwide, every day of the year.

From 10 June, shoppers can find the new Home Grown Crispy Mixed Salad in Asda stores and online.

It is a blend of crisp green lettuce varieties, which it said was “an ideal canvas for your summer salad”.

The Home Grown brand packaging has also been redesigned to give it a more “youthful and fresh feel that resonates with the customers who shop this category”.

“By capturing the essence of freshly grown ingredients, we’ve brought a new energy to the brand,” said designer Martyn Garrod. “The introduction of bold colours not only aids in product navigation but also elevates Home Grown’s presence on the shelf.”

The company’s additional brand Lēaf has added two new products to its range including Lēaf Pea Shoot Mix and Lēaf Basil, which made their debut on Ocado at the end of May.

“Lēaf salads have been a remarkable success since the brand’s debut on Ocado in January,” said Ocado buyer Maddy Knight. “We are excited to continue to not only grow our range with Lēaf and introduce two new SKUs, but also to be diversifying our Lēaf range with the addition of fresh basil, increasing our offering of all-year-round British produce.

“We’re thrilled to launch new SKUs in Asda and Ocado just in time for summer,” said CEO and founder of Jones Food Company, James Lloyd-Jones. “This isn’t just about adding more products – it’s about showing that we can listen to our customers and quickly evolve to meet their needs.”

The launches are part of the brand’s strategy to ensure British salad and basil are available to a broader audience and to reduce air freight and supply chain risks on high-volume lines to make the supply chain more sustainable and reliable.

