Lidl has invested over £70m into its British root veg suppliers through new long-term contracts as many struggle with adverse weather conditions.

The discounter has fortified its commitment to supporting British farmers by transitioning British root veg suppliers to long-term contracts.

The new contracts of up to three years will offer those supplying Lidl’s winter veg staples – including carrots, parsnips and swedes – the certainty and security to invest in their operations.

“As the whole market faces challenges, including unpredictable weather patterns, our decision to transition suppliers to longer contracts underscores our commitment to supporting local producers,” said Paul Gibson, buying director at Lidl GB.

“Not only is it an investment in the quality and consistency of our supply chain, but it’s also testament of our dedication to the British food industry.”

The move underscores Lidl’s commitment to ‘Backing British’ and the development of local economies, while highlighting the importance of fostering sustainable partnerships, especially during challenging times.

James Barker, COO of Burgess Farms, a 20-year partner of the discounter, said: “Despite industry-wide challenges over the last two years, Lidl’s transparent and collaborative approach has enabled us to continue delivering excellent quality produce to its customers.

“Together, we’ve cultivated a sustainable British farming supply chain, from field to shelf, and the long-term agreement means we can continue to build on this in the future.”

The change would also support the discounter in offering customers the best of British at the lowest price, Lidl said.

The investment in long-term contracts is part of Lidl’s broader £17bn injection into the British food industry by 2025 and follows similar initiatives including its financial incentives to egg farmers.