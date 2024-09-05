Birds Eye has given its packaging its “biggest redesign in over a decade”.

All products now feature the brand logo in a consistent position at the top.

Packaging also features “a clear hierarchy of claims”, from cooking times to nutritional information, recyclability guidance and sustainability claims.

It also features a NaviLens code to improve accessibility for blind and partially sighted people, following the lead of Nomad Foods stablematle Aunt Bessie’s, which started using the technology in 2022.

The new designs will roll out across over 100 Birds Eye products – across frozen peas, potatoes, fish, chicken and Steamfresh – in the next few months, with additional products transitioning in 2025.

The move was designed to make Birds Eye products “more uniform and easier for shoppers to find in store”, according to the brand.

Birds Eye was “committed to educating shoppers on the inherent benefits that frozen food has to offer”, said marketing director Jim Shearer.

“Our new packaging design gives us a fantastic opportunity to communicate our quality and the benefits of the category even more clearly to our shoppers and to help them reappraise the frozen food aisle,” he added.

The move coincides with Birds Eye adding seven products to its Chicken Shop range.

A duo of 375g wing SKUs – Hickory BBQ and Honey Sriracha – are exclusive to Tesco.

They will be joined by two 250g loaded burger variants – Tennessee Style BBQ and American Style Gravy – Buttermilk Chicken Tenders 300g, Hot & Fiery Chicken Chunks 300g and Crispy Potato Ridges 500g, also launching in Tesco on 9 September.

The latter products will then hit Morrisons, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Ocado in the coming weeks. All products have an rsp of £4.