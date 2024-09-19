Agroberries has acquired BerryWorld Group to create an “industry champion with a diversified global footprint” and the second-largest berry company in the world.

The combined company will commercialise approximately 150,000 tonnes of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries and blackberries per year.

The berries will be sourced from its agricultural production footprint, which spans over 3,000 hectares from associated growers across 30 countries.

The company has unique propriety breeding programmes and long-term partnerships with leading breeders around the world.

It said it would leverage its marketing platforms and distribution facilities located near key production and sourcing areas and near end-markets to ensure the highest-quality, traceability and service leads to its clients.

Agroberries had previously acquired a minority stake in BerryWorld Group in 2023.

Jorge Varela, co-founder and CEO of Agroberries, will serve as global CEO of the combined entity.

“This transaction is a transformational milestone in our 58 years of combined history,” said Varela. “It will enhance our capabilities, allowing our customers year-round access to more proprietary berry varieties, giving our growers access to new end-markets, and creating a platform for further organic and inorganic growth”.

Continental Grain Company, the global food and agribusiness investor, first invested in Agroberries in 2022 and has supported with the latest acquisition. It will continue to use its international network and operating expertise to support the strategic development and expansion of the combined business.

“Based on its diverse production base and strong marketing platforms, underpinned by some of the best fruit genetics in the world, the combined platform will continue innovating and delivering the highest-quality berries to retailers and consumers around the world,” said Carlos Poblete, the co-head of Conti Direct Investments.

Adam Olins, co-founder and chief executive officer of BerryWorld Group, will continue to lead BerryWorld Group.

“The BerryWorld Group team is ready to take the next step and we found the ideal partners in Agroberries,” said Olins. “After working together for some time, I have the conviction that our organisations are united by shared values, a strong culture, a passion for growing and delivering top quality berries, and a dedication to sustainability. Together we will continue to set new standards for excellence in the berry industry.”