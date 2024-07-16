Non-alcoholic aperitivo startup Botivo has closed a six-figure funding round to support UK and international expansion.

Sam Paget Steavenson and Imme Ermgassen launched the 0% abv botanical drink in 2021.

The £900k funding round will go towards driving wider UK growth and scaling up production ahead of a global push in 2026. It will also use the cash to grow the team outside London and raise brand awareness.

Botivo raised the money over five weeks from angel investors in an “massively oversubscribed” round.

“We plan to focus on our hero Botivo product and make it iconic,” said Ermgassen. “We want Botivo & soda to be the lighthouse, delicious serve that customers are excited to see in every home bar and on every quality menu in the UK.

“We aren’t interested in getting distracted and launching lots of SKUs or flavours – our limited-edition batches will show our innovation. We believe our product and brand is the best out there… its repeat rate is insanely high, so we just need to get it out there as much as possible.”

Botivo – inspired by apéritifs – is hand-crafted in small batches using no flavourings or preservatives.

It is stocked in the likes of Whole Foods Market, Selfridges and Berry Bros & Rudd, as well as independents and in high-end restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels across the country.

Last week, the business announced its first ever limited-edition product: a new aperitivo, inspired by the classic French apéritif pastis, made in partnership with London brasserie Maison François. The liquid infuses aged apple cider vinegar with honey, fructose, chamomile, star anise, artichoke, gentian root and fennel pollen.

With only 600 bottles available, Maison François x Botivo Botanical Aperitivo will be sold exclusively on the Botivo and Maison François websites, while stocks last.

“At Maison François we have long been huge supporters of Botivo, so to work with them on their first ever exclusive, limited-edition launch is incredibly exciting,” added Francois O’Neill, co-founder of Maison François.

“We both share a huge passion for craft, quality ingredients and good times, so it’s a perfect fit.”