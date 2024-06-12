Functional drinks startup Common Drinks has bagged a six-figure investment from a clutch of fmcg heavyweights as consumer demand for health-focused beverages continues to grow.

The funding will support the launch of the brand’s range of CBD and nootropic drinks.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt, who also this week invested in soda brand Living Things, took part in the seed round, along with Propercorn co-founder Ryan Kohn, Neel Nagrecha, part of the Rubicon Drinks family and MD at Rubicon Exotic, and Funkin’ Cocktails and Strykk Drinks founder Alex Carlton.

“Common is here to deliver the highest-quality functional drinks on the UK market and we are delighted by the backing of such highly regarded partners,” said founder Julian Liban.

“Fundraising in the F&B sector in today’s environment is challenging but we stand out because of our range of both CBD and nootropic (mushroom) products, that serve multiple consumer needs. We uniquely cater for both brain focus and mindfulness.

“We describe this as people wanting to ‘dial in’, as well as needing to ‘step back’, whilst juggling their busy lives. We have a clear sales strategy including upcoming national listings and our fantastic products are already receiving high acclaim.”

Common is launching nationally with WH Smith and is also available DTC via its website.

Its two nootropic drinks (raspberry & ginger and blackcurrant & basil) contain a 500mg dose of lion’s mane mushroom in each can, while the CBD range (lime & mint and pink grapefruit) is made using cold-pressed hemp (rsp: £2.49/330ml).

All the products are vegan, preservative and caffeine-free and contain zero sugar or sweeteners.

“We are here to innovate and to bring to market drinks that are truly functional and health-focused,” added Liban, who launched the brand after developing an interest in natural medicines while studying cellular & molecular medicine at the University of Bristol.

“We have spent a long time in R&D to guarantee the quality of our functional ingredients and have focused on our flavours to ensure we have a range of drinks that taste seriously good, as well as do good.

“It was very important to develop drinks with clearly defined functions and usage. I do not drink coffee, so it was important for me to develop a mushroom drink as a worthy replacement to help me focus in the mornings.”

Alex Carlton said: “Common is leading the way with developing premium functional drinks. Their new range has blended fantastic and sophisticated flavours in eye-catching bold cans. I have used their CBD products for a while, and they truly work for me unlike other brands. The new mushroom range is extremely innovative, and I already use it to replace morning coffees.”