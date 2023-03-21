The prosecco brand started by Delevingne sisters has closed a multimillion-pound funding round to accelerate growth in the UK, US and across Europe.

Della Vite, launched by Chloe, Poppy and Cara Delevingne in 2020, secured more than £3m in an investment round led by the founders of premium rum brand La Hechicera.

Miguel and Laura Riascos, who launched the Colombian brand in 2012 and partnered with Pernod Ricard in 2022, will also join the Della Vite board.

Della Vite CEO and co-founder Numa Heathcote called the investment “the best possible development at a pivotal moment on our journey”.

“We have strengthened our balance sheet,” he added, “and we’re incredibly excited to add Miguel and Laura’s expertise to our team’s, and this puts us in the strongest possible position to accelerate our growth in all markets.”

Miguel Riascos said: “We’re very excited to join this incredible brand and team. There’s just so much potential in the category to explore globally.”

Della Vite, which takes its name from the Italian term for ‘of the vine’, mixes new technology with traditional production methods to produce a two-strong range of sustainable, vegan-certified prosecco. The business works in collaboration with a third-generation winery in northern Italy.

“Launching a business as sisters has been a life’s ambition,” the Delevingnes said. “We’ve loved the journey so far, and we can’t wait to welcome Laura and Miguel to the family and take Della Vite to the next level.”