Dirtea has received a seven-figure investment from Bear Grylls as part of a new partnership, with the television presenter and adventurer becoming a global ambassador for the functional mushroom challenger brand.

The backing is part of a bigger, ongoing funding round and follows the business hiring former Huel COO Grant Coetzee as its new CEO in May.

Grylls said his experience using Dirtea’s range of mushroom powders, coffees, teas and gummy supplements was the driving force in his decision to partner with the brand.

“Dirtea has had a profound impact on my life, helping fortify my energy levels, aid recovery times and enhance physical performance,” he added.

“I’m so proud to join the Dirtea family as an investor and partner, standing shoulder to shoulder to build upon the powerful work already achieved. Together our goal is to be an unstoppable force for good, and to share the transformative, research-based power of functional mushrooms to enhance our health and life.”

Dirtea co-founder Simon Salter said: “Bear is synonymous with survival and nature, and, as an adventurer who relies on natural solutions in extreme conditions, there’s no one better to empower people to realise the power of one of nature’s most sacred ingredients: functional mushrooms.”

Co-founder Andrew Salter added: “Since our launch in 2021, Dirtea has been dedicated to improving people’s health through the functional power of mushrooms. We are now established as the market leader and an authority on functional mushrooms, driving education and setting high standards for product quality.

“With Bear onboard, we’re truly excited about what the future holds, inspiring health-conscious consumers worldwide to embrace the huge number of benefits offered by the Dirtea range and empowering people to feel good and live better.”

To mark the partnership’s official agreement, the Salter brothers and Grylls skydived in Switzerland to symbolise “the adventurous spirit and bold vision driving this collaboration”.

Grylls is aiming to grow his investment portfolio in the wellness space, working with brands committed to mental and physical health.