Furr Boost, a startup making functional smoothies for dogs, has won financial backing following an appearance on Dragons’ Den.

The business, founded by Louise Toal and husband Ian Toal, a food industry veteran who is currently the CEO at ready meals supplier Oscar Mayer, secured £50k from Touker Suleyman in return for a 30% stake.

Louise launched the brand in 2020 after using her background as a food technologist to experiment with protein shakes for the pair’s pet beagle, who was suffering with bladder problems linked to her food.

Furr Boost’s range of smoothies contains meat, fruit and vegetables along with added oils and vitamins, which the business said supported pet wellbeing in areas such as digestion, skin and coat, anxiety, metabolism and immunity.

The six-strong range of drinks can be served straight from the carton or added as a topper to meals.

Furr Boost has won listings for the product in specialist pet retailers Pets at Home and Jollyes, as well as with discounter B&M. It also sells via its own online shop.

The couple sought investment from the Dragons to expand the business into further major retail outlets including supermarkets and independent pet shops, grow exports and launch a range for cats.

“It was pretty nerve-wracking having to present our business to the Dragons and they certainly put us through our paces, but we were delighted with the outcome,” Louise Toal said.