Fresh dogfood startup Marleybones has raised almost £1m in seed funding as the business aims to expand its retail distribution following recent wins.

JamJar Investments, the venture capital firm set up by the founders of Innocent Drinks, led the £900k round, with support from consumer-focused investment firm Active Partners.

Founders Josephine Bager and Mikala Skov launched the brand in 2020 with a mission to “redefine dogfood”. Marleybones’ pantry fresh meals were inspired by the gap between quality and convenience that Bager identified when feeding her own dog, Marley.

The pantry fresh technology is similar to a TetraPak liner in fruit juice cartons, with freshly prepared ingredients gently steam cooked in pack without the need for preservatives. Bager said the product delivered the nutritional benefits of a fresh, home-cooked diet in a shelf-stable format and planet-friendly packaging.

Since launching, Marleybones has grown annual sales to £1m via direct-to-consumer channels, with the brand recently stocked by Waitrose and Whole Foods Market. Further retail listings are planned in the coming months.

As well as supporting the expansion of the supermarket footprint, the money from the seed round will be used to grow the Marleybones team and build its online presence.

“Marleybones is driven by our founding mission of making dogs healthier and happier,” Bager said. “This investment will allow us to continue delivering on that promise and caring for more dogs than ever before.

“Having seen the benefits on my own dog Marley, and the customers we’re lucky enough to serve, we’re excited about what this investment unlocks for our community.”

Skov added: “[This] support and investment will help us take the next leap forward in making fresh dogfood more accessible and further our mission of improving the lives of dogs.”

Richard Reed, founder of JamJar Investments and Innocent Drinks, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Marleybones at this exciting stage in their journey as a brand. Marleybones’ innovative approach to dog nutrition masterfully blends the superior quality of fresh ingredients with the ease of traditional dogfood offerings.

“We’re thrilled to be supporting Mikala, Josephine and their expanding team in introducing their nutritious and convenient dogfood to an increasing group of dogs, pet parents and retailers over the coming months and years.”

Other participants in the seed round included a group of veterinarians from Animal Health Angels, alongside tech unicorn founders, digital marketing experts and consumer specialists.

JamJar’s extensive portfolio of fmcg brands have included the likes of Deliveroo, Tails.com, Oatly, Tony’s Chocolonely and Graze, while Active Partners is currently backing fresh catfood brand Katkin, Freja and Northern Monk, with the firm also an early stage investor in Leon.