Other World Wines has completed a six-figure funding round to support its mission to bring under-represented winemaking countries to UK consumers.

The round has been completed with backing from angel investors including long-time Laithwaites Group CFO Jimmy Weir.

The funds would be used to launch a new product line and develop the brand, following the launch of its flagship wine, Jumi-Juma, last year, Other World Wines said.

It plans to release three further new wines in the next 12 months, primarily to sell via independent retailers.

Founded by Gleb Petrenko and Jack Blumsom, the startup seeks to champion winemaking countries outside the traditional ‘old world’ and ‘new world’ categories. It released its first wine in 2022.

To date, it has sold wine from nations including Ukraine, Morocco, Brazil and Moldova.

The company’s flagship wine Jumi-Juma is a low-intervention chardonnay and riesling blend from Moldova. Its launch was funded entirely through pre-orders in less than 24 hours after a successful crowdfunding campaign run by the company in October last year.

“The industry isn’t currently set up around brands that resonate with the next generation of wine drinker, and we believe that true disruption needs to come from the outside,” said Petrenko.

Other World Wines was planning to bring wines from “some of the oldest winemaking countries in the world” to UK consumers, Petrenko said.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to tell the story of these winemakers and their historic regions through their beautiful wines,” he added.