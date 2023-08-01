Popeyes UK, the fastest-growing QSR chicken brand, has received backing worth £50m from private equity giant TDR Capital to drive its expansion.

The group said the funding would be used to further accelerate its restaurant opening programme in the UK.

The global foodservice brand has already opened 27 locations across the country since its first store in Stratford in November 2021.

This year the global chain, with a portfolio of 4,000 locations across the world, opened its first drive-thru restaurant in Rotherham.

“This partnership with TDR Capital allows us to continue the fantastic momentum we have built up across the UK and to accelerate our store openings programme,” said Tom Crowley, CEO at Popeyes UK.

“We have a significant and strong pipeline of restaurants with landlords across the country recognising the opportunity of working with us and actively approaching us with good incentives. This investment allows us to fully capitalise on these opportunities.

“TDR will bring its extensive experience to our business and we look forward to partnering with the team alongside our current owners Ring International Holdings on the next phase of growth for Popeyes UK.”

Tom Mitchell, managing partner at TDR Capital, added: “Tom Crowley and his team have done a fantastic job establishing Popeyes’ presence in the UK over the last 18 months. There is significant demand for the brand and its product, which makes this an exciting, long-term investment opportunity for TDR.

“We’re looking forward to putting our capital to work and supporting the company through its next phase of growth as it opens further locations and creates new jobs across the country.”