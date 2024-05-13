Premium boxed wine startup Laylo has closed a seven-figure fundraise to build the brand’s presence in grocery and the on-trade.

Founded by former Naked Wines marketing director Laura Riches and COO Laura Rosenberger in 2020, the business secured $1.3m (£1m) in a round led by Anotherway Ventures. Other angel backers included Michael Casey, former executive chairman of Holland & Barrett.

Laylo is stocked in Whole Foods Market and independent wine merchants, after initially selling exclusively via its DTC website.

Last year, the company expanded distribution into on-trade venues, supplying wine to hospitality groups such as Upham Inns, with several bigger listings set to launch this year.

Laylo also introduced wine in kegs to give potential on-trade customers the option to serve its product on draught.

Riches, who has taken on the role of CEO following the raise to drive the next phase of growth, said: “I had a ‘eureka’ moment during the summer of 2020 when I was looking for ways to enjoy the odd glass of wine, without committing to a bottle.

“I discovered that not only does boxed wine stay fresh for six weeks once opened, there is also no technical winemaking reason why the liquid needs to be lower quality. It’s just an outdated perception.”

Laylo works with Master of Wine Clem Yates to source “crowd-pleasing” styles of wine from independent producers that are then boxed, generating 90% less carbon than glass bottles.

Anotherway managing partner Nick Clarke added: “We’re proud to be investing in Laylo and backing Laura to change the way premium wine is enjoyed in the UK.

“We see the potential for category disruption driven by evolving consumer behaviour and a demand for more sustainable offerings.”