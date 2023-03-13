Natural pet food brand Scrumbles has secured a £6m investment from the BGF to continue its omni-channel growth strategy.

Founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife team Aneisha Soobroyen and Jack Walker, the London-based business provides natural and ‘gut friendly’ food for cats and dogs.

Scrumbles is growing rapidly, trebling revenues since its inception and winning listings in major UK retailers, including Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsburys and Pets at Home. It has also established a direct-to-consumer channel and a strong online sales footprint.

The investment from the BGF will enable the business to expand its senior team, including a new finance director, and increase marketing to support the ongoing expansion across all sales channels.

As part of the transaction, Typhoo Tea boss Mike Brehme will join the board as non-executive chairman and the BGF’s Daria Polunina as a non-executive director.

“We are delighted to have the support of BGF, an experienced growth investor, as we embark on the next stage of our journey,” CEO Aneisha Soobroyen said.

“Pet parents today are more conscious than ever about the health of their cats and dogs and recognise the important role nutrition plays in their wellbeing. We are excited to work with BGF to bring the Scrumbles offering to more customers and support more pets’ digestive health.”

Daina Spedding of the BGF added: “BGF is thrilled to be backing Scrumbles, an exciting business with an ambitious growth strategy.

“Pet nutrition is a resilient and growing market and Scrumbles is well positioned to serve the increasing demand for healthier, natural food for pets. We look forward to supporting Aneisha and Jack as they continue to expand the business and build on their significant success to date.”

Scrumbles has also achieved B Corp recertification this year, originally certifying in 2018.

BGF was set up in 2011 as the Business Growth Fund and has since invested in excess of £3bn in more than 500 companies. The investment firm operates as a minority, non-controlling equity partner.