Organic canned spirit startup Goldling has secured £300k in a seed funding round as it aims to get its drinks into the mults.

The London-based premium brand plans to use the investment to accelerate growth, launch new spirit products and win supermarket listings for its ready-to-drink vodka soda range.

Investors in the round included James Matthews, CEO of investment firm Eden Rock Group and brother of Made in Chelsea star Spencer, who owns non-alcoholic spirits brand CleanCo.

Former Seedlip employee Max Dodd-Noble launched the brand in 2021 with the aim of offering an alternative in the RTD category to drinks filled with sugar.

Goldling is made by blending organic vodka with all-natural organic fruit, herbs and botanicals.

The brand registered sales growth of 130% in the past year, with its cans stocked by Amazon, Daylesford Organic and Abel & Cole, as well as more than 300 independent retailers across the UK.

“As the demand for hard seltzers dries up, there is a great opportunity for real innovation within the RTD category,” Dodd-Noble said.

“Consumers love our award-winning vodka sodas, and we are really excited for the NPD we have coming later this year.”

Certified by the Soil Association, the brand sources its ingredients exclusively from organic farms.