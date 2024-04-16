Functional shot startup Unrooted has raised an additional £1.2m investment to help boost sales and support marketing activity.

A majority of the money was raised from existing investors, but the round also saw former Diageo boss Paul Walsh join the business as a strategic advisor.

It follows a £1.1m funding round in 2023 as the brand looked to expand its distribution in the UK.

Nathan Clemes, who founded Unrooted in 2020, said the latest investment was “another vote of confidence in our brand, our products and our values”.

“We’ve been on an incredible journey over the past few years, growing more than 400% in the last two years alone. Unrooted is now the leading shots brand in the travel and hospitality channels and is a pioneer in bringing baobab fruit into the mainstream.”

Unrooted’s range of baobab-infused shots are made using natural ingredients and are stocked by the likes of Ocado, Planet Organic, Holland & Barrett, Selfridges and Harvey Nichols.

The B Corp business also became the first brand to be stocked across all four Virgin Group companies when it landed in Virgin Atlantic’s premium cabins, having already secured listings with Virgin Active, Virgin Voyages and Virgin Hotels