Glenn Steward
Glenn Steward is a professional business coach and director of The Trading Edge Co.
Your personal brand: managing the future as well as the present
I was running a coaching session with a senior individual recently. He had just secured a new role…
Dig deep: are you fulfilling your true potential?
If we asked ourselves honestly, do we really enjoy what we do at work?…
Take responsibility, deal with conflict and build relationships
One of the biggest issues affecting the success of an individual in a role is the ability to build relationships with work colleagues…
Don't fret about your bigger role: learn to work with the team
Many of the people I coach often look for help as they are about to embark on a new role…
Dealing with failure: take the positives and motivate yourself
Team GB seem to have exceeded all expectations at the Olympics…
Will we ever pursue 'excellence' with any real level of success?
I was particularly proud of my son’s first class honours degree, which he received last week.
How can we make our positive changes last?
Any golfers out there? I changed my golf swing the other day. It’s now great on the driving range but I’m keen to see what happens…
Are you damaging your team's performance?
There are a lot of books and articles written on good, effective leaders, but less attention is paid to poor leaders.
Leaders need their teams - but following is just as important
Leadership in businesses tends to focus greatly on the performance and role of the leader…
Use your LinkedIn profile to maximum effect
More and more organisations are using LinkedIn as a recruitment tool, so if you are not featured at all you are missing a trick.
Thinking broadly, an unusual step might be just what you need
Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of meeting up with two ex-retailer marketing executives who had both recently moved into an agency environment.
Broken resolutions? Try these top tips for career success instead
You know the scenario. The festive season is far behind, along with a long list of broken resolutions.
Technology won't boost work efficiency without time management
A recent survey highlighted that 10 years of technological advances have not really increased efficiencies at work.
A serious, well-paid job can be enjoyable really as long as you have passion
Maybe it’s about time you thought about having some passion in your life. That’s what I would say to the England rugby team after their woeful showing in the recent World Cup in New Zealand. Lower-ranked teams all seemed able to raise their games through strong leadership and sheer passion.
Ask yourself four questions and create a roadmap to help develop your career
There is always a need for planning in business. Good businesses are constantly operating in the cycle of planning, executing, evaluating and re planning. Whatever managerial role you find yourself in, there will always be an ongoing requirement to…
When you propose an idea, you take the lead
The most important skill to develop in your pursuit of a successful business career is one that is related to leadership. If you are looking to make the transition from senior management to director level or even taking on your very first line…
Jobless should exploit a wealth of potential opportunities
Unsurprisingly, it’s the people just starting their careers and those approaching the autumn of their working lives who face most difficulty securing new roles.
Careers File: Redundancy open the door to new opportunities
The week was going so well until you received that innocent call asking you to come to room 13 on the fourth floor to meet your line manager and the HR business partner. You know what happens next.
Careers File: After a string of rejections, you need to get networking
The phone goes late on a Friday and the agency is calling to tell you the bad news: you have not got that job you really thought you had nailed at interview. What's more, this was your only remaining option and you have exhausted all other avenues....
Careers File: It may be time to take a career health check
Whether you are just moving up the ladder or you are a seasoned veteran, it may be time to think about taking a career health check. Quite often, where you find yourself in your career is not as a result of good planning or natural sequential...