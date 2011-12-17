Guy Moreton
Guy Moreton is director of recruitment practitioner MorePeople.
You can't control everything in your career, but you can get your mindset right
As we head towards the end of the year, it’s natural to reflect on the year just passed and start to look at the coming 12 months.
Business qualifications can make a real difference
There’s a weekly feature in The Sunday Times where a leading businessperson is asked a series of questions about leadership, people who have influenced their careers and what they look for in the people they employ.
The more things change with recruitment, the more they stay the same
Well, summer is definitely over - and it’s not just the leaves falling from the trees or the return of the migratory Chris Packham & co to our TV screens that gives the game away.
Social media is great, but don't forget it's public too
Seems my last article caused a little bit of a kerfuffle, as one or two people thought I was decrying the merits of that modern-day panacea to everything in business social networking. The good news for me is it shows someone is actually reading…
Twitter seems to be taking over, but will it actually boost your business profile?
I read an article the other day that said 30% of people check their Twitter account before they’ve even got out of bed in the morning. Well, I realise this whole social media thing is getting a lot of publicity these days and, in the eyes of some,…
Careers file: The search for value: invest in your recruitment process to get the results you want
Price is what you pay, value is what you get". It's a nice quote from Warren Buffet, the so-called 'Sage of Omaha'. He's one...
Careers File: You, not the government, should decide the right training for your business
As the big half century looms for me, I am in danger of becoming a grumpy old man. Not exactly a reincarnation of Victor Meldrew but more one of Wogan's I've lost count of how many times a day I find myself thinking: "Am I one of Terry's Old Geezers?"
Careers File: Professionalism pays, so why do many recruiters alienate applicants?
I've been writing this column for nearly three years now. While I can't claim to receive sackloads of email every time it's published, there are a few people out there who have become regular correspondents, sharing with me their comments on...
Careers File: AV would not work in the boardroom
By the time you read this we should know if the nation has decided to change the way we select our members of parliament or not. However, for an event that could herald the most fundamental change to our voting system and change the way politics is...
Careers File: These aspiring apprentices are poor role models. Sugar should fire the lot!
For some time I’ve been getting increasingly frustrated with the way business is portrayed on TV and in the media. At first Lord Sugar’s The Apprentice seemed to be an excellent “aspirational” business programme.
Careers File: Hacking away at your people budget is counterproductive
John Wanamaker once said, with regards to advertising, that he was sure half his spending on it was wasted but he didn't know which half. Well, I wonder how many chief execs and finance directors actually think the same way about their training budget.
Careers File: There are loads of careers in food and horticulture, so why don’t more apply?
Since coming back from the Christmas break I've been to a couple of very interesting industry conferences one as a delegate and one where I was a guest speaker. Although they had slightly different target audiences, both had a common theme ...
Careers File: If 2010 was about recovery, 2011 should be on nurturing talent
Wow, what a year 2010 turned out to be. After a very tough 2009, I was wondering what to expect and was struggling to keep my 'glass half full' outlook on things. Thankfully, in our sectors, things have turned out much better than anyone watching...
Careers File: Young talent is out there, now go and track it down
Over the past few years this magazine, along with almost every other food and horticultural trade journal we subscribe to, has featured lots of articles and comments from observers puzzling as to how they are going to attract the 'bright new talent' that their industries will need to thrive and ...
Careers File: Recruiting positive thinkers is a big boost for business
Anyone involved in the recruitment process, be they an employer or a professional recruiter, knows what a potential minefield it can be.
Careers File: Proactive recruitment is at the heart of a success
I've just 'done' two of the biggest trade shows the horticultural calendar has to offer. That's five days of networking and client meetings.
Careers File: Get the best people by standing out from the crowd
Attracting and retaining the best-possible people is vital to the long-term prosperity of any business.
Careers File: It's good business sense to hire from within
Over the past week or so I've visited several clients across the food and horticulture-based sectors that are contemplating major recruitment drives.
Careers File: World Cup failures will become business school case
Have you got over it yet? I'm talking, of course, about England's defeat in the FIFA World Cup.
Careers File: Teamwork is more important than star players
Regular readers of this column will be aware of my in-depth knowledge of, and love for, our national game, and appreciate that, as a...