Harry Walker
Harry Walker is Industry Head, Grocery Retail, Google. He joined the Google UK and Ireland retail management team in 2017, in charge of leading the sales team responsible for developing eCommerce initiatives and strategies across a portfolio of retailers focussing on the Grocery sector. Having joined Google in 2012, Harry has worked in various roles working with the UK's biggest brands leading Google's efforts across a diverse set of industries from Utilities and Education to the Food Delivery industry. A graduate from the University of Bristol Harry also holds an MBA from INSEAD.
UK’s most digital Christmas ever: what retailers can expect from shoppers
Online search and survey data can help retailers understand consumer trends in 2021, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
How businesses can take advantage of the consumer trend towards local shopping
The pandemic has accelerated a drive towards supporting local businesses, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Search is key to shopper journeys. Brands and retailers need to make sure they show up
A newly educated audience is using digital to inform their grocery shopping journeys more than ever, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
The key digital trends that will shape grocery this Christmas
The festive period is more unpredictable than ever, but one thing is for sure: digital will play a much greater role this year, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Why apps need to become core to the grocery shopping experience
For too long apps have been treated as just an additional transactional platform, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Location-based marketing is key to engaging shoppers as lockdown lifts
Knowing when your customer is leaving the house and why can make all the difference, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
What role can digital play in the future of grocery convenience?
The evolution of e-commerce has disrupted the meaning of ‘convenience’ but grocery still has to catch up, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
How and why the pandemic is prompting consumers to make new food choices
The latest data demonstrates how health, on-demand services and ethical beliefs are driving change, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Three key trends that will influence grocery shopping habits in 2021
Search data tells us which Covid consumer habits will last, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
What consumers are searching for this digital Christmas
Consumers are already set for an online Christmas, and are keen to keep things local, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
How sustainable do brands need to be in the eco-conscious era?
Customer expectations are growing, and they’re increasingly influencing purchase decisions, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Can click & collect solve the online grocery profitability dilemma?
Surging demand does nothing to offset the online grocery challenge of profitability – but click & collect can help, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Three foodie YouTube trends that tell us what shoppers are really interested in during lockdown
What Brits were watching in lockdown says a lot about their priorities, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Retailers and brands need to understand the new, digitally informed shopper
Spontaneity is out, planning informed by search is in, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Christmas re-imagined: post-Covid trends that will impact the peak period
Christmas 2020 is uncertain but there are some trends we can bank on, says Google’s Harry Walker
What are the consumer trends emerging in online searches during lockdown?
Trying to understand which new shopper behaviours will be fads and which will sustain is a huge challenge, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
How online searches for grocery have changed during lockdown
Weekly search interest in grocery since the lockdown has been on average 100% higher than previous years, says Harry Walker, industry head of grocery retail at Google
Empowering resilience: a more proactive approach to health
Consumers are increasingly looking to target specific parts of the physical body, in order to cure the body holistically, says Google’s Harry Walker
Holistic wellbeing: a more expansive consumer understanding of health
Consumers’ understanding around health is getting more expansive and sophisticated, says Google’s Harry Walker
Destination Zero: why sustainability is no longer a London bubble
Consumers will increasingly expect brands to help create a world in which we have zero negative impact on the environment, says Google’s Harry Walker