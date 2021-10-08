Harry Walker

Harry Walker is Industry Head, Grocery Retail, Google. He joined the Google UK and Ireland retail management team in 2017, in charge of leading the sales team responsible for developing eCommerce initiatives and strategies across a portfolio of retailers focussing on the Grocery sector. Having joined Google in 2012, Harry has worked in various roles working with the UK's biggest brands leading Google's efforts across a diverse set of industries from Utilities and Education to the Food Delivery industry. A graduate from the University of Bristol Harry also holds an MBA from INSEAD.