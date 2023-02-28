Danone UK & Ireland has improved its health credentials as part of its promise to consumers to prioritise healthy products in its portfolio.

At least 90% of its volume of sales now come from non-HFSS food and drink products, which are rated as “healthy” under the Health Star Rating index.

It has also promised to “never” produce HFSS products for children.

The improvements build on Danone’s plan to strengthen its position as a “purpose-led, health-focused major food and drink company”.

“Health is at the heart of everything we do, and I am proud to announce that 90% of our products are now not high in sugar, salt, or fat,” said James Mayer, president of Danone UK & Ireland. “We know families want the healthy choice to be the easy choice and we are committed to supporting them.”

Research commissioned by Danone revealed that 94% of UK consumers try to eat healthily and pay attention to the food they eat all, or at least some of the time.

Consumers were most conscious of the sugar and fat content of a product when making purchasing decisions, these nutritional elements being a concern for 50% and 49% of UK shoppers respectively.

“Consumers are more health-conscious today than they ever have been,” added Mayer. “As an industry, we must continue to help consumers to make healthy choices by offering products that are both tasty and nutritious.”

Danone UK & Ireland will also introduce clear, consistent front of pack nutritional labelling in line with future UK and Ireland legislation and will publish nutritional benchmarks for its portfolio, using the HSR system and UK government HFSS guidelines as benchmarks on its website.

It said it hoped this would encourage others to raise health standards in the food and drinks sector.