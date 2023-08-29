Mission Ventures and Impact on Urban Health have recruited seven new startups for the latest phase of the Good Food Programme.

Each will receive a £15,000 equity-free grant and benefit from two years of specialised branding support, including marketing and brand strategy through to supply chain and retailer listings.

The latest cohort includes: meat alternative brand Vegbloc; plant-based ready meal maker Root Kitchen; wonky veg supplier Oddbox; sugar and fat substitute Sweetable; healthier snacking challenger The Savourists; prebiotic sparkling drinks brand Funki; and cashew-based desserts maker Origin Kitchen.

They join plant-based milk brand Three Robins, children’s food brand Nana’s Manners and instant soup brand Soul Soup Co, which were recruited to the programme in December.

Mission Ventures announced it was launching the Good Food Programme in August 2022, with the aim of helping UK or EU-registered food and drink startups develop healthier options and make them “more widely available and accessible, particularly to families on lower incomes”.

“These startups are real industry innovators, with products that solve core problems for the food industry,” said Mission Ventures MD Louis Bedwell.

“With our targeted brand-building support, and links to investors and retailers, we’ll help these brands to disrupt the market and create healthier shopping baskets for consumers.”