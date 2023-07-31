Soft drink intake has experienced a significant global surge. This has been driven by increased availability, constant marketing and promotional strategies. Yet behind the allure of these sweetened drinks lies a concerning reality.

Previous research has revealed a direct association between high soft drink consumption and undesirable outcomes, including excess energy intake, weight gain, and tooth decay. While the correlation between soft drink intake and weight gain in children and adolescents has been documented, the specific link between daily soft drink consumption and the prevalence of overweight or obesity in this age group at a population level has remained relatively unexplored.

A recent ground-breaking study aimed to fill this knowledge gap. It analysed data from three cross-sectional studies conducted across 107 countries and involving a vast cohort of 405,528 adolescents. The revelations from this extensive study revealed an alarming association.

Overweight and obesity rates exhibited significant disparities among countries, ranging from as low as 3.3% to a worrisome 64%. Similarly, daily soft drink consumption ranged from 3.3% to a striking 79.6%.

Upon further investigation, it was found that for every 10% increase in the prevalence of daily soft drink consumption, the country-level prevalence of overweight and obesity among school-going adolescents rose by 3.7%. This significant rise in obesity rates was evident even after accounting for various influencing factors.

Additionally, individual-level data analysis reinforced these findings, corroborating a clear and statistically significant association between daily soft drink consumption and overweight and obese school-going adolescents.

Given these compelling results, it is imperative to take proactive measures to address the issue of excessive soft drink consumption among adolescents. Action on Sugar is now calling for the implementation of effective strategies, such as the extension of soft drinks industry levy to other countries, to curtail wider soft drink and sugar consumption and prevent obesity in adolescents.

The UK’s soft drinks levy serves as an inspiring model. It has already spurred reformulation efforts, effectively removing a staggering 46,000 tonnes of sugar from soft drinks between 2015 and 2020. Furthermore, a recent study revealed a noteworthy decrease in obesity prevalence among year six female students following its implementation.

To achieve comparable positive outcomes worldwide, governments must consider measures such as mandatory reduction targets for companies or levies targeting excess sugar and calories. Such transformative initiatives, however, necessitate unwavering commitment from policymakers.

The findings from this research highlight the need to address sugar intake from soft drinks. By taking decisive action and implementing effective strategies, we can collectively combat this pressing health concern and pave the way for a healthier generation. The health and wellbeing of adolescents must be a top priority and it is our collective responsibility to empower them to lead healthier lives.