Personal care challenger Wild has launched branded bays and shelf trays in Tesco stores across the UK, offering its portfolio of refillable products.

The eco-friendly brand has rolled into 744 stores: 69 featuring standalone bays and 675 equipped with branded shelf trays. In total, 739 stores will carry the full range of Wild products. The bays will appear for 52 weeks, with the possibility of an extension.

Wild’s product offer comprises its core deodorants – including the Tesco-only Amber & Oud and Fresh Cotton Refill Sensitive refills, Ombre case and Lemon Basil & Blood Orange Starter Pack – and Body Wash range, which is a high street exclusive for the grocery giant.

These are joined by Wild’s new haircare lineup comprising Rich & Nourishing and Strengthen & Repair variants in shampoo and conditioner. Made with botanical extracts, vitamin-infused oils and protein complexes, they promise “natural, SLS-free formulas” that “gently cleanse, leaving hair hydrated, soft and replenished”.

In line with Wild’s other ranges, both shampoo and conditioner come with a plastic-free case for life, with refills that are compostable, breaking down naturally and leaving no harmful traces. All the haircare lines are exclusive to Tesco.

“We’re excited to partner with Tesco to bring our sustainable personal care solutions to a broader audience,” said Charlie Bowes-Lyon, co-founder of Wild. “Tesco’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to reduce plastic waste, promote natural ingredients, and provide products that are trusted by hundreds of thousands of customers.”

The brand was “proud to offer Tesco customers exclusive access to our innovative haircare and bodywash products, designed with sustainability and quality in mind,” Bowes-Lyon added. “We’re confident that our partnership with Tesco will inspire positive change in personal care routines while contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.”

The partnership comes about four-and-a-half years after Bowes-Lyon and business partner Freddy Ward launched Wild as a DTC business. The brand made its high street debut in May 2021 with a listing in Sainsbury’s. It is now also in retailers including Waitrose, Superdrug, Holland & Barrett and Boots, and boasted revenues of around £50m last year.