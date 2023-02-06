Daniel Selwood
Daniel Selwood is The Grocer’s special projects editor, managing Britain’s Biggest Brands, Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands, The Dairymen and Top Products – as well as contributing to news, features, analyses and category reports.
He joined the magazine in January 2016 as food & drink editor, having been at financial & legal publisher LexisNexis for eight years.
He began his journalism career in the mid-1990s at a general interest magazine in his birth city, Sheffield.
Follow Daniel on Twitter: @danielmcselwood
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610369
- Email:
- daniel.selwood@thegrocer.co.uk
- News
Babycare startup Pura unveils Asda shelf signage made from recycled nappies
An estimated 7,220 used nappies were recycled to make the signage
- Category Report
Can brands create a cleaner, greener world? Household cleaning category report 2023
Household suppliers of every size say they’re putting the planet first. Are shoppers buying their claims, as well as their products?
- News
Recycling Association overhauls leadership structure, naming Paul Sanderson as CEO
Chris Burton appointed as MD of the association’s trading division, IWPP
- News
Recipe box service Grubby adds carbon footprint information to recipes
The carbon impact of each dish is available online, calculated by ‘lifecycle assessment’
- News
DTC homecare challenger Homethings revamps range to push sustainability
It includes the introduction of Mop, an on-pack cartoon mascot
- News
Froneri takes Cadbury Caramilk into ice cream with tub and lollies
It follows the UK debut of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate in June 2021 in tablet and countline formats
- Comment & Opinion
DTC brands like Who Gives a Crap can benefit from bricks-and-mortar moves
A retail presence can build brands, protect in the event of digital decline and even attract new subscribers
- News
Bulldog launches AI tool to guide men on skincare products
Customers receive an in-depth skincare analysis, product recommendations and care tips
- News
Pukpip makes debut with frozen snack made from wonky bananas
The brand’s mission is to ‘help consumers eat more fruit in fun, delicious and convenient ways’
- Analysis & Features
Alcohol – beer & cider 2022: Lager’s new players buck sales slump
Lager has lost its fizz, but new and nascent lines have proven to be impressive outliers
- Analysis & Features
Bakery & bread 2022: Hectic year for bread as value returns
It’s been one heck of a year for bakery. And not just because bread loaves are back in the black
- Analysis & Features
Home baking 2022: Baking boom over as values freefall
Don’t tell Mary Berry: Britain’s home baking boom is well and truly over
- Analysis & Features
Table sauces and seasonings 2022: Mayo bucks trend of fall in sauce sales
Brits have spent an extra £11.5m on mayo across Hellmann’s and Heinz lines – all of which either kept volume losses to a minimum or shifted more packs
- Analysis & Features
Personal care – oral 2022: Sales to smile about as Brits brush up
Brits have spent an extra £24.8m on toothpaste and toothbrushes in the past year
- Analysis & Features
Canned goods 2022: Baked beans fall victim to price spikes
Heinz Beanz became a poster child for inflation’s effects this year
- Analysis & Features
Household cleaning 2022: Pandemic cleaning boom ends
While the other six sectors in this report have registered little or no value gains, fabric cleaning products have raked in the cash
- Analysis & Features
Household paper products 2022: Tissues grow by £33m as post-Covid sniffles surge
The sector’s added £33.4m with volumes up 15.4% as a surge in sneezes and runny noses boosted demand
- Comment & Opinion
Belvedere promises ‘best minute of your life’ with 007
Daniel Craig has found time to appear in the campest ad of the month. Possibly year. Maybe even century
- News
Bakkavor Spalding strike suspended following new pay offer
The action would have affected production of own-label soups, sauces and deli products for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and M&S
- Category Report
Why own label toiletries could clean up: Personal care category report 2022
Shoppers are already trading down to own label as inflation rises. What will the next year bring, and can brands fight back?