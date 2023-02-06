Daniel Selwood

Daniel Selwood is The Grocer’s special projects editor, managing Britain’s Biggest Brands, Britain’s Biggest Alcohol Brands, The Dairymen and Top Products – as well as contributing to news, features, analyses and category reports.



He joined the magazine in January 2016 as food & drink editor, having been at financial & legal publisher LexisNexis for eight years.



He began his journalism career in the mid-1990s at a general interest magazine in his birth city, Sheffield.



Follow Daniel on Twitter: @danielmcselwood