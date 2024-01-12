Staff at Best Food Logistics working on a contract to supply Pret a Manger have agreed a new pay deal with management.

The GMB union said its members had accepted a new 6.6% pay increase, which applies to all warehouse colleagues, drivers, and driver assistants working for Best Foods on the Pret contract.

The agreement, which came into force on 1 January, also includes an increase in overtime rate from 1.2% to 1.5% for drivers and driver assistants.

GMB organiser Steve Garelick said the deal was “fair and reasonable” for the union’s members, who “work hard to deliver fresh and quality food to Pret a Manger and its customers”.

“This deal recognises their contribution and dedication and reflects the cost of living and current market rates,” he said.

“We are pleased that Pret a Manger and Best Foods have engaged constructively with GMB and listened to our members’ concerns.

“We look forward to working with the company in the future to maintain good industrial relations and improve working conditions, including improving health and safety and staff attendance.”

The agreement also includes a commitment to begin next year’s pay discussions in October/November 2024.

Best Food has been approached for comment.